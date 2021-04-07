Advertisement

UPAWS opens entries for 2022 calendar contest

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s time to submit the best photos of your photogenic pets.

The Upper Peninsula Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is now taking entries for its 2022 Pet Photo Calendar Contest.

Whether your pet has fur, feathers, two legs or four legs, all animals are welcome.

Owners can submit as many photos of their pets for $12 each.

Entries close May 31 and voting starts July 1.

The animal with the most votes will be featured on the cover of the calendar plus a one-month feature.

The other 11 highest voted photos will receive a full page spread on one of the months. All other entries will be featured in a photo collage on the calendar.

“People love their animals,” Community outreach and volunteer coordinator, Ann Brownell, said. “So, you can do it in honor of your pet or in memory. All in all, your pet will help the homeless animals find homes.”

The winners will be chosen on August 7 and the calendar will be published in October.

To learn how to enter your pet into the contest visit the UPAWS website. 2022 Pet Photo Calendar Contest - Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)

