Advertisement

Two Yoopers now state troopers at MSP Calumet Post

New recruits currently on a 17-week training session, preparing to work on their own
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police allows more diverse opportunities for officers who want to cover more than a single county or town. For new recruits Josh Barnett and Colin Pennala, they are living that reality-- covering all of Houghton, Keweenaw, and Baraga counties.

“I like it,” said Barnett. “It means a lot to come back to the area that you’re familiar with to serve the people that we know personally.”

“I’ve lived here for four or five years,” Pennala stated, “so I know the area pretty well. It’s been good knowing my way around starting out in this job.”

The recruits underwent six months of training in Lansing, before being assigned to the Calumet Post last month. Barnett, who already has three years of law enforcement experience at the baraga county sheriff’s office, says the recruit school taught both of them well. Now, they are currently in the next training phase.

“We have a 17-week on-the-job training period with another trooper to learn the ins and outs of the job and get us ready to work by ourselves,” Barnett explained.

So what is a day in the life like for these two “Yooper Troopers?”

“Our duties change every day,” said Pennala, “whether it would be different patrols (or different areas that you patrol) or different complaints that you get called out to.”

For Pennala and Barnett, this opportunity is all about serving those they care about.

“When you work this job, you tend to get to know a lot of people in the area,” Barnett stated. “When you can help somebody out that you know, I think that’s a pretty cool thing to do.”

Both new troopers pledge to uphold the law and to keep the people of Houghton, Keweenaw and Baraga counties safe in their communities.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Registration open for YMCA run/walk
Registration open for YMCA run/walk
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County
Wrestlers train in the Olympics National Training Site inside the Superior Dome.
NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention