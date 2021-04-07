Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

