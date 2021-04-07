Teal Lake Meltdown winner announced

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The winner of the 2021 Teal Lake Meltdown was recently announced by the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINACC).

The Teal Lake Meltdown is a community fundraiser that raises money for the Negaunee Lions Club and the GINACC. The community purchased tickets and guessed a date for when the headframe would break the ice. The winner guessed the closest to the date. Negaunee resident Mike Guenette won the contest and his winnings totaled $2,188. Mike guessed that the headframe would fall at 3:01 p.m. on April 5, 2021. The headframe went through the ice at 3:18 p.m. on April 5.

