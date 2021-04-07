Superior Extrusion takes next step in expansion project

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board granted Superior Extrusion first rights to land near their facility as they prepare for an expansion project. Superior Extrusion’s expansion is estimated to cost $20 million and will see an additional 44 jobs brought on.

Tuesday night’s move allows the manufacturer to relocate utilities and infrastructure to allow for the expansion. Commissioners spoke highly of Superior Extrusion and their efforts in the K.I. Sawyer area.

“They’ve developed now where they’re going to have 207 jobs approximately with this new expansion so it’s one of the few growing businesses that’ve lived up to what they said they were going to do and followed through, we like working with SEI because they’ve done what they said they were going to do,” said Marquette County Board Chair, Gerry Corkin.

Superior Extrusion hopes to begin the expansion in the beginning of May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.