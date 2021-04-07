Students at Marquette Senior High School are gaining work experience through a marketing class

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sometimes the most valuable lessons are learned outside of the classroom.

Wake U.P. is a student-ran coffee shop at Marquette Senior High School that’s open before school and during lunch.

Marketing students oversee everything from making commercials to writing the menu.

Wake U.P. offers students essential work experience while learning the curriculum in a fun, interactive way.

“In just the regular marketing class, you know you have your book and your worksheet, but being able to apply it in a setting like this, I feel like it really helps you understand what you’re learning a little bit more,” says Kat Voogd, a senior marketing student.

“It’s a fun class. If you really want to have fun, learn new drinks, it’s a great experience to do,” adds Melanie Gilliam, another senior at MSHS.

Students are not paid, however they can earn volunteer hours for National Honor Society or earn a free drink by picking up extra shifts.

All the proceeds from Wake U.P. go back to the school.

