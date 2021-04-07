Advertisement

Rainy morning followed by lull

Unsettled pattern brings rounds of rain
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A slow-moving area of low pressure will slowly lift north out of the Central Plains. As that happens there will be waves of scattered showers and storms. This morning the initial round tracks from south to north with pockets of heavy rain and lightning followed by a break for the rest of the day. Another round of showers comes tonight through tomorrow morning.

Today: Showers and storm during the morning. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: 50s to mid-60s

Thursday: Morning scattered showers with spotty showers during the day

>Highs: Mid 40s to low 50s

Friday: Scattered showers and warm

>Highs: Continued 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with showers mainly east

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to around 50

Tuesday: Cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly 40s

