Peters applauds federal funding aimed at combating COVID-19 in State Veterans Home

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) applauded federal funding for State Veterans Home in Marquette to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19. The facility will receive $663,174.60. Peters voted to pass this funding as part of the government funding bill that was enacted into law in December.

“Michigan’s veterans have given so much for our country, and we have an obligation to care for them after they complete their service,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “This federal funding will help the State Veterans Home in Marquette with costs associated with COVID-19 so they can continue serving our state’s veterans.”

State Veterans Homes are facilities that are operated by state governments and partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide nursing home, domiciliary and adult day care services to veterans with special medical needs, including thousands of elderly veterans.

