Advertisement

Peters applauds federal funding aimed at combating COVID-19 in State Veterans Home

The facility will receive $663,174.60.
CDC image of COVID-19
CDC image of COVID-19(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) applauded federal funding for State Veterans Home in Marquette to prevent and respond to the spread of COVID-19. The facility will receive $663,174.60. Peters voted to pass this funding as part of the government funding bill that was enacted into law in December.

“Michigan’s veterans have given so much for our country, and we have an obligation to care for them after they complete their service,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “This federal funding will help the State Veterans Home in Marquette with costs associated with COVID-19 so they can continue serving our state’s veterans.”

State Veterans Homes are facilities that are operated by state governments and partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide nursing home, domiciliary and adult day care services to veterans with special medical needs, including thousands of elderly veterans.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Registration open for YMCA run/walk
Registration open for YMCA run/walk
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County
Wrestlers train in the Olympics National Training Site inside the Superior Dome.
NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention