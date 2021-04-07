Advertisement

Peter White Public Library launches new podcast

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library has a new way to learn about what they have to offer. It’s in a new format for them as well.

It’s a weekly podcast with new episodes dropping on Mondays. It’s called ‘Library Nerds With Words.’ The show is hosted by the PWPL Adult Programing Coordinator and features interviews with library staff, book recommendations and talks about all the services offered at the library.

“There’s movies, there’s audio books, there’s reference tools, genealogy, if you’re into genealogy, all kinds of different things and that’s what I hope they take away from it, they realize that it’s not just about coming in and picking up a book, that there’s so much more to do here,” said PWPL Adult Programing Coordinator and Podcast Host, Martin Achatz.

You can find ‘Library Nerds With Words’ on Apple, Spotify or wherever you download podcasts.

