NMU women’s soccer begins four-game home stand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is taking to the Superior Dome turf two times this weekend for Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) matches.
The Wildcats host Ferris State University Friday at 3 p.m. and Northwood University on Sunday at 3 p.m.
WEEKLY NOTES
FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can follow the action using video and live stats.
FRIDAY VS. FERRIS STATE
SUNDAY VS. NORTHWOOD
LAST TIME OUT
NMU split the two road matches they played last weekend.
In the first game, the Wildcats took down Saginaw Valley by a score of 3-2.
Caroline Halonen scored two goals against the Cardinals while Brenna Musser had one. Musser’s goal was her first-ever score for NMU.
Keeper Shenae Kreps had a season-high four saves in the match.
The second match went to the Wildcats’ opponent.
NMU fell to Ashland 2-1. Halonen scored the Wildcat goal on an assist from Stephanie Trujillo.
Kreps broke her own season-high with five saves against the Eagles.
HALONEN MAKING NOISE
Junior Halonen is in the top three of three stats categories in the GLIAC.
She is second in goals (5) and shots (22) while tying for third in points (10)
NMU VERSUS FSU
The Wildcats are 12-9-5 all-time against the Bulldogs. NMU fell 5-0 last season to No. 11 Ferris State. The Bulldogs are 5-0 this season and are ranked No. 16.
NMU VERSUS NU
NMU and the Timberwolves’ historical record is currently tied at 14-14-2. The Wildcats fell to Northwood 2-1 and 2-0 last year. The Timberwolves currently sit at 2-1-1.
