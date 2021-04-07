NMU women’s soccer begins four-game home stand

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is taking to the Superior Dome turf two times this weekend for Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) matches.

The Wildcats host Ferris State University Friday at 3 p.m. and Northwood University on Sunday at 3 p.m.

WEEKLY NOTES

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can follow the action using video and live stats.

Follow @NMU_Wildcats on Twitter for continued coverage throughout the week.

FRIDAY VS. FERRIS STATE

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wsoc/2020-21/boxscores/20210409_epxa.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/0j1o2m

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/ita05g

SUNDAY VS. NORTHWOOD

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wsoc/2020-21/boxscores/20210411_eaoz.xml

Video: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/0j1o2m

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/ty69na

LAST TIME OUT

NMU split the two road matches they played last weekend.

In the first game, the Wildcats took down Saginaw Valley by a score of 3-2.

Caroline Halonen scored two goals against the Cardinals while Brenna Musser had one. Musser’s goal was her first-ever score for NMU.

Keeper Shenae Kreps had a season-high four saves in the match.

The second match went to the Wildcats’ opponent.

NMU fell to Ashland 2-1. Halonen scored the Wildcat goal on an assist from Stephanie Trujillo.

Kreps broke her own season-high with five saves against the Eagles.

HALONEN MAKING NOISE

Junior Halonen is in the top three of three stats categories in the GLIAC.

She is second in goals (5) and shots (22) while tying for third in points (10)

NMU VERSUS FSU

The Wildcats are 12-9-5 all-time against the Bulldogs. NMU fell 5-0 last season to No. 11 Ferris State. The Bulldogs are 5-0 this season and are ranked No. 16.

NMU VERSUS NU

NMU and the Timberwolves’ historical record is currently tied at 14-14-2. The Wildcats fell to Northwood 2-1 and 2-0 last year. The Timberwolves currently sit at 2-1-1.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.