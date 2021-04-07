NMU men’s soccer looks to extend win streak

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer team looks to make it four-straight match wins when they host Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opponent Northwood University on Sunday.

The match will kick off in the Superior Dome at 12 p.m.

WEEKLY NOTES

SUNDAY VS. NORTHWOOD

LAST TIME OUT

The Wildcats picked up their third straight win and second consecutive shutout of the season in a 2-0 victory over Upper Iowa.

NMU got on the board first on a free kick from Ryan Palmbaum. His shot went past the opposing goalkeeper and gave the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage in the 39th minute.

An own goal in the 44th minute gave NMU a 2-0 lead that held the rest of the match. Kaffie Kurz took a corner kick for the Wildcats that went into the net after being deflected by a Peacock player.

The defensive play for NMU was excellent yet again as the visiting team did not allow Upper Iowa to score or get off more than two shots in the second half.

Alex Weaver, the Wildcats’ goalkeeper, picked up his second clean sheet in a row. The streak was in danger when the Peacocks were awarded a penalty kick, but a diving save from Weaver kept the shutout intact.

Weaver has made diving saves in the last two contests in order to keep the opposing team scoreless.

HONORABLE MENTION

This week Ryan Palmbaum was an Honorable Mention for the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week and Alex Weaver was an Honorable Mention for the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after their performances in the Upper Iowa match.

“I think both Ryan (Palmbaum) and Alex (Weaver) have had a big role in our getting us to this point in the season and are worthy recipients of any GLIAC recognition,” said head coach David Poggi.

“Alex has been getting better every weekend and is one of the reasons that we are beginning to play with a lot more confidence and purpose,” added Poggi about Weaver. “His leadership and play has made our young talented defenders, who are maturing and improving every weekend, more confident.”

“The match on Sunday was an important one and we needed a big effort from Ryan. He was able to deliver in creating several goal-scoring chances and delivering on a free kick at a crucial moment in the match,” said Poggi of Palmbaum. “Regardless of his performance, he is one of those players whose main focus is to win which is another important factor for why we have been playing so well.”

QUOTABLE

“The Upper Iowa match proved again that top to bottom that any GLIAC men’s soccer match is a battle and anybody on any given day can beat you,” said Poggi. “We’ve learned that every time we go out to expect everyone’s best.”

“I am looking forward to being home these next two weekends and having our young players experience playing against our biggest rival, Northwood,” added Poggi. “We’ve played them more than any team in program history and we’ve met them in the postseason before as well.”

“This match will be another important lesson for the team. It is an opportunity to play in an important match to prepare for the upcoming tournament. If history repeats itself we will end up playing them (Northwood) in the GLIAC tournament,” concluded the head coach.

NMU VERSUS NU

NMU is 1-9 all-time against the Timberwolves. The Wildcats beat Northwood for the first time in program history last October in a 3-2 two overtime match win.

