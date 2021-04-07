Advertisement

More Warm Spring Weather Thursday with a Chance of Showers

Then More Showers and Cooler Friday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday: Warm, partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers

Highs: mainly 60s, locally much cooler near the Great Lakes

Friday: Cooler, mostly cloudy, scattered showers

Highs: 50s to near 60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a few scattered showers

Highs: mid 50s to lower 60s

Sunday: Chance of rain, especially east half

Highs: mainly 50s

Plan on unsettled, cooler weather developing during next week.

