More Warm Spring Weather Thursday with a Chance of Showers
Then More Showers and Cooler Friday
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday: Warm, partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers
Highs: mainly 60s, locally much cooler near the Great Lakes
Friday: Cooler, mostly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 50s to near 60
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of a few scattered showers
Highs: mid 50s to lower 60s
Sunday: Chance of rain, especially east half
Highs: mainly 50s
Plan on unsettled, cooler weather developing during next week.
