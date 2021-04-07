Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers announce the return of tailgating

The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few changes right off the bat.(Jeremy Nichols)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grab your brats, buds and brews. The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the return of tailgating.

The team says the pre-game tradition will be allowed at all parking lots at American Family Field--with the exception of employee lots.

The team put a hold on tailgating due to COVID-19 pandemic. It returns on Monday, April 12. The Brewers host the rival Chicago Cubs.

There are plenty of safety rules to follow. Tailgating will be limited to single vehicles for those sitting in the same pod seating for the game. Fans will need to remain near that vehicle and not wander around the parking lot.

Only ticketed fans are allowed in the parking lots.

All tailgating must end 30 minutes after the game starts.

MORE TAILGATING RULES: https://www.mlb.com/brewers/ballpark/tailgating

Right now, the stadium is limited to 25 percent capacity. Fans are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking inside the ballpark.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

NMU men's soccer
NMU men’s soccer looks to extend win streak
NMU women's soccer
NMU women’s soccer begins four-game home stand
MHSAA Logo on WILX Background
MHSAA accepting applications for Student Advisory Council
NMU golf
NMU men’s golf competes in Walsh Invitational