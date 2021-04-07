MHSAA accepting applications for Student Advisory Council

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced it is seeking student-athletes to become members of its Student Advisory Council beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Four boys and four girls from the Class of 2023 will be selected to two-year terms and will meet on matters related to maintaining and promoting a proper perspective and sensible scope for high school sports in Michigan.

Eight members from the Class of 2022 already are serving on the Council, while eight members from the Class of 2021 are leaving the Council this spring.

To qualify for the committee, candidates must:

be a member of the graduating Class of 2023,

complete the official application including answering the three short-answer questions,

submit a letter of recommendation from a school administrator,

have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale)

and be available for all scheduled meetings – occurring six times a year plus a leadership camp.

Additionally, candidates should show a demonstrated history of leadership on athletic teams as well as with other extracurricular activities, community service projects, or in the workplace; and show an understanding of the role of school sports and have ideas for promoting a proper perspective for educational athletics.

Applications are due to the MHSAA by 4:30 p.m. on April 28. Applications can be downloaded from the Student Advisory Council page of the MHSAA website and must be returned via e-mail.

The Student Advisory Council meets six times each school year, and once more for a 24-hour leadership camp. In addition to assisting in the promotion of the educational value of interscholastic athletics, the Council discusses issues dealing with the 4 S’s of educational athletics: scholarship, sportsmanship, safety (including health and nutrition), and the sensible scope of athletic programs. A fifth S – student leadership – is also a common topic.

Members contribute in planning Sportsmanship Summits, Captains Clinics, and other student leadership events, and assist with medal ceremonies at MHSAA championship events.

Newly-chosen members will join the following from the Class of 2022:

Brinlee Barry, Caledonia;

Faith Breinager, Frankenmuth;

Amina Ferris, Dearborn;

Nicolas Johnson, Britton Deerfield;

Brenna Kosal, Peck;

Ashton McNabb, Three Oaks River Valley;

Brock Porter, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s;

and Melik Williams, Ypsilanti Lincoln.

The eight new members of the Student Advisory Council will be notified by May 7. The 2021-22 meetings are tentatively scheduled for Aug. 29, Oct. 3, Dec. 5, Feb. 13, April 24, and May 15. Meetings will take place at the MHSAA Office in East Lansing.

Additional video meetings will also be scheduled throughout the year. For more information, contact Andy Frushour at the MHSAA – 517-332-5046 or andy@mhsaa.com.

