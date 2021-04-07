MDHHS: No new coronavirus restrictions as cases rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The director of the state health department, Elizabeth Hertel, says she will not increase coronavirus restrictions despite a surge in cases.

Currently, Michigan leads the country in cases and hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients. However, Hertel says current capacity limits on businesses are enough.

“I think it’s also important to remember that we still do have a number of restrictions in place that limit gathering sizes pretty significantly,” said Hertel.

Despite testing positivity reaching near all-time highs:

“Our positivity is the highest right now that it has been since April 24th,” said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, MDHHS Epidemiologist.

The governor also says current restrictions are enough.

“Michigan, unlike a lot of states, we still have a mask mandate. We still have restrictions on gatherings,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told CNN on Tuesday.

As the rest of the state sees another surge, Upper Michigan is seeing the same thing. Testing positivity in the U.P. has more than quadrupled since March 1.

Testing positivity in Upper Michigan since the beginning of the pandemic. (MDHHS)

While state data shows that cases in Upper Michigan have almost doubled since last month, there has been a decline in the last week. Most of the new cases are coming from younger people.

MDHHS shows what age group are getting COVID-19 the most. (WLUC)

“Rates for children 0-9 and 10-19 are at an all-time high and have more than quadrupled from a month ago,” said Callo.

That trend is the same with hospitalizations. The state says compared to the surge in November, younger people, 1 to 59 years old, are being admitted to the hospital more. While those 60 to 89 are being admitted less.

“It gives us good sign that vaccination coverage is helping to reduce our hospitalizations among older individuals,” said Callo.

The state health department says that most the outbreaks in this surge have come from schools, manufacturing and construction, and long-term care facilities.

The health department says because of an increase in variant cases, it does expect the increase in cases to get worse before it gets better.

