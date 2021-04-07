Marquette Arts and Culture Center has funding for artists who participate in Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center has funding available for projects for Art Week this year, but the deadline is coming up fast.

Now through April 16 the center will work with artists to secure grant funding and get the project organized for Art Week this summer. The theme this year for Art Week is “Reconnecting Through the Arts.”

“We’re open to ideas and we’re inviting people to apply for a stipend and money to assist them to do that this year, we’re really excited to give back to artists and the applications are open, anything goes so if you have a talent that you’re willing to share we’re open to all ideas,” said MACC Manager, Tiina Morin.

Art Week will be the last week in June this year. The Arts and Culture Center is moving forward with their planning, however they will follow all state guidelines regarding the pandemic. You can find out more about the funding by clicking here.

