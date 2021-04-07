Advertisement

Marinette County Sheriff warns public of danger involved with explosive devices

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that, just this week, the Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of Brown Outagamie County Bomb Squad to detonate dangerous blasting caps.
Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that, just this week, the Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of Brown Outagamie County Bomb Squad to detonate dangerous blasting caps.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARINETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Law enforcement in Marinette County are warning of an increase in explosive devices in the area. Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve reports that, just this week, the Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of Brown Outagamie County Bomb Squad to detonate dangerous blasting caps. The first incident happened on Army Lane in Stephenson. The second happened on Van Ginkel Road in Niagara. That one involved 90 blasting caps in an outbuilding. Officers were able to dispose of the explosives without incident. Sauve states that there is no current threat to the public. He asks that the public be warea nd watchful for any suspicious or potentially dangerous explosive devices while cleaning outbuildings and surrounding properties. Older devices and dynamite are known to be unstable and volatile.

Anyone who comes across any such items can contact the Marinette County dispatch center at (715) 732-7627.

