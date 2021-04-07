Man arrested on drug charges in Hudson Township

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man has been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Mackinac County.

According to a post on The Michigan State Police app, Troopers from the MSP-St Ignace Post arrested the man in Hudson Township during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 6. The man has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, driving without a license, and unlawful use of a registration plate. He was lodged in the Mackinac County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.