Advertisement

Lake Superior State University upgrades cannabis analysis equipment

The Cannabis Center of Excellent installed an instrument to detect illegal pesticides in cannabis products.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University is making strides in environmental science through cannabis.

LSSU recently upgraded its Cannabis Center of Excellence by installing the Agilent 1290 Infinity II UHPLC and Ultivo QQQ mass spectrometer. The instrument can detect illegal pesticides in cannabis products.

Steven Johnson, dean of the university’s College of Science and the Environment, says the technology provides great hands-on experience for students.

“That holding of analytical instrumentation would probably put us in the top five or ten primarily undergraduate institutions in the United States,” said Johnson. “To be able to have students that can access and work with that equipment really gives them an edge upon graduation and entering the workforce.”

The new equipment will also be used by university’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education to find pollutants. According to Johnson, biochemists, geologists, forensic chemists, and other scientists can use the equipment to benefit their research as well.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Registration open for YMCA run/walk
Registration open for YMCA run/walk
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County
Wrestlers train in the Olympics National Training Site inside the Superior Dome.
NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention