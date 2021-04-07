Lake Superior State University upgrades cannabis analysis equipment

SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State University is making strides in environmental science through cannabis.

LSSU recently upgraded its Cannabis Center of Excellence by installing the Agilent 1290 Infinity II UHPLC and Ultivo QQQ mass spectrometer. The instrument can detect illegal pesticides in cannabis products.

Steven Johnson, dean of the university’s College of Science and the Environment, says the technology provides great hands-on experience for students.

“That holding of analytical instrumentation would probably put us in the top five or ten primarily undergraduate institutions in the United States,” said Johnson. “To be able to have students that can access and work with that equipment really gives them an edge upon graduation and entering the workforce.”

The new equipment will also be used by university’s Center for Freshwater Research and Education to find pollutants. According to Johnson, biochemists, geologists, forensic chemists, and other scientists can use the equipment to benefit their research as well.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.