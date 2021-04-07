Advertisement

Group hosts coaster painting party

People must pick up their coaster and paints, costing four dollars, from the Magic Kiln before the Zoom on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.
Paint a coaster to support a local business and group.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) -The group Keweenaw Young Professionals in collaboration with the Magic Kiln in Hancock are putting on a coaster painting party.

The organizers said the event will be a great way to network.

“It’s an easy thing we thought we could do from home, so that was where the idea spurred from,” said Keweenaw Young Professionals Co-Chair Kurt Terhune.

“[We’re] just kind of trying to up our events for the year since 2020 was harder to hold events,” said the groups other Co-Chair Eric Coon.

If you want to know more about the event or want to request custom colors for your coaster you can do so on the groups Facebook Page.

