Group hosts coaster painting party

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) -The group Keweenaw Young Professionals in collaboration with the Magic Kiln in Hancock are putting on a coaster painting party.

People must pick up their coaster and paints, costing four dollars, from the Magic Kiln before the Zoom on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

The organizers said the event will be a great way to network.

“It’s an easy thing we thought we could do from home, so that was where the idea spurred from,” said Keweenaw Young Professionals Co-Chair Kurt Terhune.

“[We’re] just kind of trying to up our events for the year since 2020 was harder to hold events,” said the groups other Co-Chair Eric Coon.

If you want to know more about the event or want to request custom colors for your coaster you can do so on the groups Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.