Grant money to help increase apprenticeship opportunities across the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works received a $550,000 grant to increase the number of apprenticeships for ages 16 to 24.

Career Technical Education (CTE) committee member, Brian Sarvello, said the grant is going to help increase high school youth apprenticeship throughout the U.P.

Sarvello said the grant is for anyone interested but will also help to reach occupations which are “non-traditional” for apprenticeships. In addition, the program will benefit future employers.

“They’re going to make contact with some of our best and brightest and you’re going to keep this talent at home because you’ll develop a relationship with these young people before they leave high school. Chance are you’re going to develop some loyalty to this group and they’re going to be employees of yours in the future. So, I’m really excited about the opportunities we’re providing students with, but even more excited about the opportunities we’re providing to our local and regional employers,” said Sarvello.

The committee is currently waiting to decide whether to hold its U.P. Professional Trades Career Days event in Gladstone later this year.

