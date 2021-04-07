Advertisement

Grant money to help increase apprenticeship opportunities across the U.P.

The grant is going to help focus on and increase high school youth apprenticeship throughout the U.P.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Michigan Works received a $550,000 grant to increase the number of apprenticeships for ages 16 to 24.

Career Technical Education (CTE) committee member, Brian Sarvello, said the grant is going to help increase high school youth apprenticeship throughout the U.P.

Sarvello said the grant is for anyone interested but will also help to reach occupations which are “non-traditional” for apprenticeships. In addition, the program will benefit future employers.

“They’re going to make contact with some of our best and brightest and you’re going to keep this talent at home because you’ll develop a relationship with these young people before they leave high school. Chance are you’re going to develop some loyalty to this group and they’re going to be employees of yours in the future. So, I’m really excited about the opportunities we’re providing students with, but even more excited about the opportunities we’re providing to our local and regional employers,” said Sarvello.

The committee is currently waiting to decide whether to hold its U.P. Professional Trades Career Days event in Gladstone later this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Registration open for YMCA run/walk
Registration open for YMCA run/walk
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County
Wrestlers train in the Olympics National Training Site inside the Superior Dome.
NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention