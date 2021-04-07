Advertisement

Gardening to help the community

It started as a hobby, now it’s a business.
Raven Wood Gardens sign.
Raven Wood Gardens sign.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - For Lou Anne Bates, owner of Raven Wood Gardens, getting outside and gardening is more than just a hobby. She says it helped her through some tough challenges.

“Whenever I could get outside, I felt good about doing something and it was the one thing I was good at. So, I felt like I wanted to share that once I got the chance to get myself back on my feet,” said Bates.

Lou Anne’s husband is a veteran with anxiety and PTSD. When she saw how gardening helped her and her husband, the couple opened Raven Wood Gardens – a place for people to get back to nature through garden therapy.

“If you’re outside and breathing fresh air and you’re soaking up the sun, getting vitamin D, doing something productive, it makes you feel really good,” said Bates.

There are several different areas throughout the property for gardening, a meditation spot and a gift shop.

“We try to support local artists and promote veterans,” said Bates.

The Bates also work with Hives for Heroes, an organization helping connect veterans to nature through beekeeping.

People interested in visiting Raven Wood Gardens are asked to make an appointment before showing up.

“It is a secure gated place, so everything is by appointment or if we do an event, it’s by invitation,” said Bates.

The couple is thankful for everyone who has helped with the gardens and looks forward to continuing using their story to reach more of the veteran community.

“I can see that the mess that we made turned into a message,” said Bates.

Click here to learn more about Raven Wood Gardens or you can call at (715) 923-9362.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Registration open for YMCA run/walk
Registration open for YMCA run/walk
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County
Wrestlers train in the Olympics National Training Site inside the Superior Dome.
NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention