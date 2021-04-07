Advertisement

Garage fire in Marquette sends one person to hospital for burns

Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for treatment of burns(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire in Marquette Tuesday night has sent one person to the hospital for burns. It happened around 7 p.m.

Crews responded to a fire in a detached garage at the corner of Fitch Avenue and Summit Street. 10 firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about 10 minutes and spent about an hour on scene.

The lone person inside the garage was sent to UP Health System-Marquette for burns to the face and chest, but the extent of the injuries is unknown for now. Damage to the garage was contained to the front interior. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

