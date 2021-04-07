Advertisement

Finlandia University hosts pancake breakfast

The Finlandia Student Nurse’s Association is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise money to donate to Omega House of Houghton.
Gloria Dei church sign
Gloria Dei church sign(WLUC Newsroom)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, the Finlandia University Student Nurse’s Association (FUNSA) is hosting a pancake breakfast.

The delicious breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Gloria Dei church on Quincy Ave. in Hancock.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Omega House hospice care in Houghton.

The event is takeout only, and people will be brought their food in their cars.

“It’s just a five dollar donation and then you can get whatever you want with it,” said Allyson Solka, FUNSA vice president. “We have Vollwerth Sausage and pancakes and then we’ll have baked goods.”

But that’s not all the event will have, according to FUNSA President Madelyn Ball.

“We will have a bunch of gift certificates and cool merchandise from the local shops around here,” said Ball.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks when interacting with the staff this Saturday.

