Finlandia mens hockey team gets COVID vaccine

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the entire Finlandia men’s hockey team received the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine.

“They said, you know what? We want to be leaders,” said Shannon Richter, chief operating officer at Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGLFHC). “We want to show the college-age community that getting vaccinated is a good thing and there’s nothing to worry about.”

With hockey being such a close-contact sport, it would be nearly impossible to play with a social distance. That’s why vaccination is crucial for the players’ future.

Before the 28 players were vaccinated at UGLFHC in Hancock, the season looked uncertain.

“It was if one guy got COVID on our team,” said Finlandia Hockey Player Cameron Connover, “The whole team shut down and we couldn’t practice for a while.”

Since UGLFHC is the health center for Finlandia it was easy to get them in.

“I’ve had family who has been affected by COVID,” said Connover. “I just think it’s a step in the right direction.”

Looking ahead, the clinic goes further than the Keweenaw.

“We’ve got some international players who have to travel back home,” added Connover. “Being vaccinated for them makes travel a lot easier.”

As clinics like this continue, UGLFHC urges those aged 16 and above to call to set up a vaccination appointment.

