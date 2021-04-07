Eleanor Fornetti Dental Assisting Scholarship winners announced

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Upper Michigan residents will be receiving a scholarship to put toward their education in the field of dentistry. The John Fornetti Dental Center recently announced that Emily Elmer of Iron Mountain and Tory Christensen of Marquette will receive the Eleanor Fornetti Dental Assisting Scholarship. Each scholarship is valued at $1,250, money that will go toward their Dental Assisting Training Program at Bay College-West. This program kicked off on March 29.

In 2003, Dr. Ted and Eleanor Fornetti donated a 25-parcel of land, a catalyst for the creation of Bay College’s West Campus. Nine dentists have come out of the Fornetti family. Eleanor Fornetti worked as a dental assistant in Iron Mountain while Dr. Ted Fornetti was in dental school. In later years, she assisted and managed Dr. Fornetti’s practice. She was passionate about education, and would have continued on to college if there had been a local option at that time.

The recipients are eager to get started. Emily Elmer shared, “The monetary burden of continuing education is real, but with this scholarship, it eases the burden off myself and my parents. It makes it easier to pursue the new-found passion in dental assisting and I am forever grateful for the opportunity.” Tory Christensen commented, “Receiving this scholarship relieves the financial stress of affording this educational opportunity. I’m grateful for that peace of mind. Dr. John is helping me open the door to a career that will better my family’s future and aid me in achieving professional growth.”

The launch of Bay College West Campus’s Dental Assisting Training Program can largely be attributed to the support and guidance from The Dr. John Fornetti Dental Center. “My parents would be so excited to have a dental assisting program offered here at Bay College West Campus. My mother Eleanor would be especially proud because she opted out of college to stay home to take care of her ill mother. Had an offering like this existed, she could have cared for her mother while pursuing more education,” Dr. John Fornetti explained.

Anyone who like more information about Bay College’s Dental Assisting Training program can call (906) 302-3012.

