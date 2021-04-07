‘Big Boot’ sign in Iron Mountain drawing attention

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When you drive through Iron Mountain, a twelve-foot tall ‘Big Boot’ may catch your eye.

“Everybody comments about the boot; they think it’s a great sign. We have people take pictures with it. It’s always a fun thing,” said Kari Goral, the store manager and buyer, for Step Ahead, a boot and clothing retailer.

She says the business always had the idea of a big boot sign.

“Something different, something the town has never had, and that’s exactly what we got,” she explained.

Thanks to Ben Baker, the owner of Baker Sign Company, who specializes in creative signs.

“After many, many months, and years of design we made a dream a reality,” said Baker.

He says the boot took over a year to complete, starting with online sketches, to digital drawings and then construction in a different state. The 600-pound work boot was then lifted with a crane, and sits in front of Step Ahead, gaining the name a ‘Step Above the Rest.’

“We’ve been doing this for almost 25 years now, and to have such a cool project, it was a dream job,” explained Baker.

The Big Boot even made the front page of Sign Builder Illustrated.

“We were really proud to be honored on the front page of a magazine, the article and everything it was just a nice attribute to our store,” said Goral.

Baker says it’s nice to get the recognition for the sign and stay Loyal to Local.

“I was happy to keep it local and to see all of our businesses growing,” he said.

Next time you’re in the area, check out over 200 different pairs of boots inside the store, or even take a selfie with the ‘Big Boot.’

