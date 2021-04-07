Advertisement

‘Big Boot’ sign in Iron Mountain drawing attention

The 12-foot tall boot, designed by Baker Sign Company, sits outside Step Ahead boots and clothing store.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When you drive through Iron Mountain, a twelve-foot tall ‘Big Boot’ may catch your eye.

“Everybody comments about the boot; they think it’s a great sign. We have people take pictures with it. It’s always a fun thing,” said Kari Goral, the store manager and buyer, for Step Ahead, a boot and clothing retailer.

She says the business always had the idea of a big boot sign.

“Something different, something the town has never had, and that’s exactly what we got,” she explained.

Thanks to Ben Baker, the owner of Baker Sign Company, who specializes in creative signs.

“After many, many months, and years of design we made a dream a reality,” said Baker.

He says the boot took over a year to complete, starting with online sketches, to digital drawings and then construction in a different state. The 600-pound work boot was then lifted with a crane, and sits in front of Step Ahead, gaining the name a ‘Step Above the Rest.’

“We’ve been doing this for almost 25 years now, and to have such a cool project, it was a dream job,” explained Baker.

The Big Boot even made the front page of Sign Builder Illustrated.

“We were really proud to be honored on the front page of a magazine, the article and everything it was just a nice attribute to our store,” said Goral.

Baker says it’s nice to get the recognition for the sign and stay Loyal to Local.

“I was happy to keep it local and to see all of our businesses growing,” he said.

Next time you’re in the area, check out over 200 different pairs of boots inside the store, or even take a selfie with the ‘Big Boot.’

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
THC extraction chemical cause of fire in Marquette
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
Courtesy: David Roth
No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Latest News

Registration open for YMCA run/walk
Registration open for YMCA run/walk
The crash happened on the 1300 block of Willow Creek Road.
Man arrested after crashing into electrical pole in Delta County
Wrestlers train in the Olympics National Training Site inside the Superior Dome.
NMU wrestlers compete in Olympic Trials
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
"Flourish Sustainable Fitness" offering at-home option
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention
Giant shoe statue in Iron Mountain drawing attention