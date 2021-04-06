Advertisement

Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter

The governor called the shot the most effective way to protect people and to return Michigan to normalcy.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first COVID-19 vaccine shot Tuesday, touting it as the most effective way to protect people and to return Michigan to normalcy.

The governor, 49, was vaccinated at Ford Field’s mass clinic alongside her 19-year-old daughter, Sherry, a day after eligibility expanded to everyone ages 16 and older. Whitmer urged parents to ensure their high school- and college-age kids are inoculated, too.

The state is facing the country’s highest rate of new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, which the governor - who does not plan to tighten restrictions - blames on pandemic fatigue, residents’ increased movement and more contagious variants.

“I feel good. I feel relieved to be honest,” Whitmer told reporters after receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

Khaldun said hospitals were treating roughly 3,100 adults with confirmed infections on Monday, up nearly 500 from three days before. About half were under age 60.

“We are all in this together, no matter your age,” she said, addressing young people in particular. “When you get vaccinated, you’re protecting yourself, you’re protecting your family, you’re protecting your entire community.”

More than 36% of eligible residents had gotten at least one shot as of Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

