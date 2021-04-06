VA Medical Center opening COVID-19 vaccination appointments to new groups

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination to a larger demographic, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Vaccinations can now be given to anyone who served in the military, as well as their caregivers and spouses. This is part of the SAVE LIVES act, which was signed by President Biden on March 24. The expanded eligibility includes National Guard and Reserve, CHAMPVA beneficiaries, and all categories of veterans regardless of Character of Discharge.

According to the release, the expanded authority does depend on the supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Veterans who are enrolled in VA care will continue to be prioritized.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have been focused on vaccinating as many veterans as possible and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES act, said Jim Rice, Director of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center. “We are regularly scheduling COVID-19 vaccination clinics here in Iron Mountain and at our seven community-based outpatient clinics in the UP and Northern Wisconsin.

VA outpatient locations include Hancock, Ironwood, Manistique, Marquette, Menominee, and Sault Ste. Marie. There is also a VA outpatient location in Rhinelander, Wisconsin.

Anyone who is newly eligible for a vaccine can go to va.gov to register. The medical center will contact those eligible when the vaccine is available.

Registration can also be done over the phone at (906) 774-3300 ext. 33115.

