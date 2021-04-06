Truck drivers needed

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Josh Barron, a certified instructor for the Midwest Truck Driving School, says there has been a shortage of truck drivers for about ten years but the shortage climaxed this past year. Right now, the average age of a truck driver is 55.

“So, when these individuals start to retire, which they are, which is a big part of the huge driver shortage that we have, who’s going to replace and fill those shoes?” said Barron.

In order to retain drivers and bring new drivers in, companies are offering competitive incentives.

“The past few years we’ve seen huge spikes and driver pay, and benefits packages as well as home time,” said Barron.

With several colleges now offering fulltime online classes, the school encourages new college students to consider driving truck full time for some extra cash.

“There’s no reason you could go to college while living in one of the trucks here because this is like a rolling apartment. You have everything you need,” said Shauna Peltin, school administrator and certified instructor for the Midwest Truck Driving School.

Despite what most places are experiencing, finding drivers has not been a problem at A.M. Expresss. The company even has a waitlist of drivers.

“We work around the driver schedule. We all have daily lives, we all have things to do and families that we want to be with,” said Angela Carlson, director of safety and HR at A.M. Express.

The company says it believes it hasn’t seen a shortage because of the way it treats employees and benefits offered.

“That’s their pay, they are home time, their benefits. Our benefits are health, dental, vision, 401(k),” said Carlson.

The Midwest Truck Driving School says anyone can learn how to drive a big truck and encourages women to consider the profession as well.

