TerraCycle partners with Meijer and Colgate to turn oral care waste into new school supplies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t throw out your old toothbrush just yet.

TerraCycle, a company working to eliminate waste, announced its new Colgate and Meijer School Challenge to turn your oral care waste into new supplies for local schools.

“We are offering recycled desks and chairs to kind of revamp classrooms along with upcycled school supplies,” TerraCycle Brand Partnership Director, Maame Mensah, said.

Any brand of used toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, floss containers, and other dental supplies collected will count towards the program.

And participating has been made easy for the schools once they set up an account on the TerraCycle website.

“They’re able to download free shipping labels which they can use to send their waste back to TerraCycle for recycling,” Mensah said.

And if you don’t have any oral care waste to recycle but you still want to show support, you can vote online for a school once a day.

John Spaulding, store director at Marquette Meijer, says this program will not only provide schools with necessary supplies, but also help to educate kids on sustainability.

“It’s just important to teach everybody that we need to recycle. We need to take care of our earth and really we need to do this at a young age,” Spaulding said.

The competition began March 28 and runs through June 19, 2021. The top three schools with the most waste and votes collected will receive the supplies.

For more information on signing a school up and voting, visit the TerraCycle contest website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.