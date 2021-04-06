Slow-moving Low Pressure Drifts Toward Upper Michigan

Wednesday: Chance of showers, mainly western portions, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 50s near Lake Michigan and in the Copper Country, mainly 60s elsewhere

Thursday: Chance of showers, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 60s, 50s near the shores of the Great Lakes exposed to southeasterly winds

Friday: Cooler most areas, mostly cloudy, scattered showers

Highs: mostly in the 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of rain, especially later in the day

Highs: around 60

Another low pressure system will spin close by into next week. That means unsettled weather with a good chance of off and on showers.

