Slow-moving Low Pressure Drifts Toward Upper Michigan

Plan on Periods of Showers, Most Numerous Over Western Portions
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Wednesday: Chance of showers, mainly western portions, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 50s near Lake Michigan and in the Copper Country, mainly 60s elsewhere

Thursday: Chance of showers, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: 60s, 50s near the shores of the Great Lakes exposed to southeasterly winds

Friday: Cooler most areas, mostly cloudy, scattered showers

Highs: mostly in the 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of rain, especially later in the day

Highs: around 60

Another low pressure system will spin close by into next week.  That means unsettled weather with a good chance of off and on showers.

