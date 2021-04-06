Slow-moving Low Pressure Drifts Toward Upper Michigan
Plan on Periods of Showers, Most Numerous Over Western Portions
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Wednesday: Chance of showers, mainly western portions, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 50s near Lake Michigan and in the Copper Country, mainly 60s elsewhere
Thursday: Chance of showers, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 60s, 50s near the shores of the Great Lakes exposed to southeasterly winds
Friday: Cooler most areas, mostly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: mostly in the 50s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of rain, especially later in the day
Highs: around 60
Another low pressure system will spin close by into next week. That means unsettled weather with a good chance of off and on showers.
