Rohana Yoga and Wellness re-opens studio for classes

After a year with an empty studio, Rohana invites people back inside for in-person yoga sessions
By Mary Houle
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Rohana Yoga and Wellness resumed its in-person classes on April 5th. Yoga classes have been held online since the start of the pandemic last year.

Now, classes are back in the studio, though the amount of people allowed is limited. Participants are also asked to bring their own equipment.

The owner of Rohana says yoga is a good way to release built up stress over the past year.

“It’s not just the physical practice, which is super beneficial,” says Embley-Reynolds. “You know, just about finding what’s comfortable in your body, stretching, the breathwork is really calming and can be really stress relieving.”

Embley-Reynolds says some new classes have been added to the current schedule. The Rohana team also plans to host some classes outside in the summer.

For more information on classes and other offerings at Rohana, visit their Facebook page.

