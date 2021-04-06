Portage Lift Bridge undergoing test lifts Tuesday evening

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be conducting test lifts of Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock on Tuesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. This lift is testing the electrical work done over the winter and will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The lifts are planned to last between 15 and 20 minutes. Between lifts, traffic will be allowed over the bridge. Testing should be completed at about 10 p.m.

