OSF-St. Francis has open COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. The Moderna vaccine will be offered and is available to anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Delta or Menominee County.

To schedule an appointment, please call (906) 233-4224 or (906) 233-4225.

