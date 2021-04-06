Advertisement

Northern Michigan University encourages students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated

Students can schedule an appointment for their first dose, even if they will need to get their second dose after the semester ends.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is not requiring staff, faculty, or students to get the coronavirus vaccine. However, the administration is strongly recommending it.

“Yesterday a campus email went out from the president to everyone—students, faculty, and staff—encouraging them to sign up and get vaccinated,” said Derek Hall, chief marketing officer for the university.

As the end of the semester approaches, many will be in another county or state when the time comes for their second dose. Hall wants students to know they can still get the process started now.

“They can get a shot here, and then when they return home, they can get a second dose,” Hall said. “If anyone’s thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll wait until I get home,’ there’s really no reason to wait.”

Freshman music education major Heidi Gallagher received her first shot on Monday at the Northern Center. She’ll be getting her second dose when she goes home in May.

“We’re all moving home soon,” Gallagher said. “You want to take care of your community here; you want to take care of your community at home. I just think it’s best for everyone.”

Resident director Megan Bisson got her first shot last week. Working in the dorms, she wanted to make sure she and students would be protected.

“We’ve had restrictions, but it still has been a lot of student contact,” Bisson explained. “For me personally, that’s why it was important.”

Bisson says the majority of students she interacts with seem interesting in getting vaccinated.

“I think there’s some hesitation just with it being so new, but I know students really want to get back to as close to normal as we can, and it seems like the vaccine is the way to get there,” said Bisson.

Hall encourages students to sign up for the vaccine through the Marquette County Health Department.

