No injuries reported, muliple animals dead after structure fire in L’Anse

Courtesy: David Roth
Courtesy: David Roth(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The L’Anse Fire Department was called out to a fire at a two-story apartment building on Spruce St around 10p.m on Monday, April 5.

When firefighters arrived, the building was in flames. Crews were on scene for around four and a half hours putting out the fire.

According to the L’Anse Fire Chief, everyone was able to get out of the building and no injuries were reported. Multiple animals that were in the building died in the fire.

The Baraga Fire Department and Bay Ambulance assisted on the scene.

