Advertisement

NMU men’s golf competes in Walsh Invitational

NMU golf
NMU golf(NMU Athletics)
By NMU Athletics
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Men’s Golf team played at the Glenmoor Country Club in Ohio this week at the Cav Classic hosted by Walsh University and finished sixth out of 11 teams.

Carter Mason, a junior, led the Wildcats as he tied for 15th place. On the first day, he shot an 80 in the opening round and a 69. His first-day performance was followed by a 71 in his third round for a final of 220.

Tied for 31st was junior Nick Rowley who posted an 83 in his opening round, a 70 in his second, and then shot a 78 on the second day to finish at 231.

Freshman Blake Ramirez posted rounds of 76 and 75 on the opening day and then shot an 81 on the second day to finish at 232. He placed 37th.

Freshman Caden Dunn and junior James Callahan completed the Wildcat team, with Dunn finishing 38th and Callahan tying for 47th. Dunn tallied a total of 234 with his rounds of 77, 77, and 80. Callahan shot rounds of 74, 78, and 92 for a final of 244.

The Wildcats had a season-high finish as a team, coming in sixth out of 11 teams.

The NMU team will next head to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships which run from Thursday, April 15 to Saturday, April 17 at Gulf Lake in Augusta, Mich.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
The former Younkers at the Westwood Mall, where Dunham's Sports will be moving in this summer
Dunham’s Sports coming to former Younkers store in Marquette Township
Fire
Fire destroys Champion auto repair shop

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers fans Oliver Olson, left, of San Diego, Juan Campo and Rudy Soto, both of...
MLB officially moves All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Braves
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Barry Alvarez, AD who reshaped Wisconsin sports, to retire
Green Bay Packers quarterback and 3 time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will guest host episodes of...
Aaron Rodgers: I would love to play football and host Jeopardy!