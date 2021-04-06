Advertisement

Marquette High School spring athletes to go through weekly COVID-19 testing

Athletic director says student-athletes must get tested and test negative to participate in practices and games
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, an estimated 300 Marquette High School spring student-athletes are back on the fields and courts.

Athletic director Alex Tiseo says the school is launching a weekly COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing program.

“Do we want to identify specific days of the week to test specific teams and try to keep that as consistent as we can,” he said, “or would it be best to look at a possible weekend or even a Monday morning testing date?”

Tiseo says the school plans to do student-athlete testing once a week for the rest of the year. He says there is a strategy to determine who can and cannot play.

“We’re just maintaining daily communication with our spring sport coaches,” Tiseo explained, “so that they know from week to week who within their teams and programs have been tested and what that test result was.”

Any athlete who tests positive will have to quarantine for ten days. However, there is a second circumstance.

“For any students that haven’t been tested that week,” Tiseo stated, “they won’t be able to participate until the next week’s round of testing has been concluded.”

Tiseo advises student-athletes to “control what they can control” in order to have a full season.

“They’re very much well aware of how to do things safely at this point when it comes to avoiding large gatherings without masks on and keeping themselves and their families safe,” he said.

Tiseo urges every student athlete to remain cautious for the last nine weeks of the school year and hopes everyone will have a safe and healthy spring season.

