Mackinac Straits Health System announces board chair

ST. IGNACE, Mich. - Trustees for Mackinac Straits Health System (MSHS) have announced Steven Autore of Cedarville as their new board chair. He replaces Christine McPherson, who has severed in that role since 2018. Patrick Shannon of Sault Ste. Marie and Mackinac Island has been named vice Chari.

Autore has been a board trustee with Mackinac Straits since 2007, and has served as vice chair since 2015. He is also a trustee with the Mackinac Straits Health Foundation. Steve and his family are longtime residents of the Cedarville area. He is the former owner and president of Autore Oil & Propane and has served on a number of local business, civic and church boards. Shannon is a former board chair and has been a trustee since 2007. He currently serves as the Chief Judge of the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Court. Previously, he served as Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney from 1981 to 1998. “It is my privilege to work with so many talented board members during my time with Mackinac Straits,” said Autore. “I am very proud of what our organization has accomplished. Our future is bright, thanks to our dedicated board, along with our committed physicians, clinicians, leaders and employees who work hard to serve our patients and communities.”

“While there will be new challenges ahead, I am confident that Steve and Pat will be effective leaders for our organization,” said McPherson, who will remain as a board trustee. “Mackinac Straits is fortunate to have such dedicated members with a wide variety of experience on our board.” “Serving on a board for a health care system in today’s challenging environment takes more than a desire to fulfill a fiduciary duty,” according to Karen Cheeseman, MSHS President and Chief Executive Officer. “The way hospitals do business is changing at an alarming rate, and the pressure to manage quality and safety, cost and value, and the patient experience is unprecedented. Over the years, our organization has been fortunate to have trustees that are prepared to meet these challenges which means better service for our communities.”

