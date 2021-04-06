Lake Linden-Hubbell teacher receives state honor

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Education has named Heather French, an English and visual arts teacher at Lake Linden-Hubbell Middle School and High School, the Region 1 Teacher of the Year.

French and nine other teachers from across the state are now finalists for the 2021-2022 Michigan Teacher of the Year. The 2021-2022 honorees were chosen for their dedication to the teaching profession, commitment to their students and track record of service in the teaching profession.

“The Regional Teachers of the year play key roles in their schools and communities, and also our statewide effort to improve our schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice in a press release. “They offer insights about the needs of our 1.5 million school children and more than 90,000 educators. We are grateful for their leadership and dedication to the teaching profession and look forward to working with them during the next school year.”

This year, the Michigan Department of Education got more than 275 nominations for teacher of the year from students, staff and community members within the state.

“We are very proud and happy for Ms. French to receive such an honor. She is dedicated to the students she teaches. We believe this is a reflection of the type of people we have throughout our staff here at Lake Linden-Hubbell,” said Lake Linden-Hubbell Superintendent Brad Codere in a press release.

