Iron County prosecutor resigns

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Powell recently announced her resignation. The announcement comes from a press release posted on the office’s Facebook page.

According to the post, Powell has accepted a position within the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Iron County Prosecutor’s Office is now looking for a new prosecutor. The salary is $91,961.75 with a retirement plan and other benefits. Anyone who is interested in the position can apply by submitting their applications to circctconnie@dickinsoncountymi.gov. Applications must be in no later than 12 p.m. C.T. on Monday, April 19.

