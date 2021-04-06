Advertisement

Inspired Art and Gifts UP features the work of over a dozen local artists

Located in downtown Ishpeming
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Visit Inspired Art and Gifts in Ishpeming for a small taste of the U.P.

The shop features the work of over a dozen local artists, many of whom continue working tirelessly to provide beauty and joy during the pandemic.

Locally inspired art can bring a scene to you when you are unable to see it for yourself.

The shop owner says that simply browsing a local artist’s work is enough to let them know they’re appreciated.

“Local artists are our soul. They’re what really helps us to appreciate our surroundings. They take a fine eye and kind of, you know, take that microscopic view of what we have around us that sometimes we don’t always take the time to stop and look at.” says Stacey Willey.

Inspired Art and Gifts UP is open Monday through Thursday from 11 to 5, and Friday 11 to 4.

