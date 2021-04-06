Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun administered the vaccine to Whitmer and her daughter at Ford Field.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Detroit.

MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun administered the vaccine to the governor and her daughter at Ford Field.

Whitmer says getting vaccinated is Michigan’s best chance at returning to normalcy.

“It’s essential that we all get vaccinated so we can get that normalcy, we can hug one another, get back to work, make sure our kids stay in school and are able to play sports and be together again,” she said.

The governor was joined by the Protect Michigan Commission COVID-19 student ambassadors. The group is comprised of teens working to encourage others their age to register for the vaccine.

