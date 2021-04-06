FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Tuesday was election day in Wisconsin.

The set up at the Florence Community Center was similar to last year, including spaced out voting booths, and some mask wearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic; Only 7 people were allowed to be inside and vote at a time.

According to the Florence deputy clerk/ treasurer, Jessica Klumpp, the voter turnout was steady, as there were less absentee ballots this year.

“We were at like 400 or 500 absentee ballots last year at this time. We issued 190 this year; But a difference being, last year was a Presidential primary, so more people turn out for that,” said Klumpp.

On the ballot this year, an operating referendum for the Florence County School district, and some local county government positions, including county clerk.

