Advertisement

Dollar Bay Tamarack City Area Schools grows Tower Gardens

Eat green, eat clean.
Garden Towers beat the short growing season in the Upper Peninsula.
Garden Towers beat the short growing season in the Upper Peninsula.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After Teacher Carrie Meneguzzo began outdoor gardening at the Dollar Bay Tamarack City school, Teacher Jade Babcock thought to expand that idea indoors with hydroponic garden towers.

“I had written a grant a few years ago for it,” said Babcock. “It didn’t get funded. But, Carrie encouraged me to apply for another grant she saw through the Portage Health Foundation.”

This time she applied, the grant was approved. Now, the Dollar Bay Tamarack City school was funded for two Tower Gardens.

The Tower Gardens produce fruits, vegetables and herbs year-round.

Students plant the seeds and transplant seedlings to the gardens, teaching them the skill of gardening.

“I have my bag of lettuce here that I cut this morning,” said Meneguzo, touting the fresh bag of harvested greens. “These lettuce plants have been growing for months. I just cut them [and] bring it down to Mz. Judy, our food supervisor, and she’ll incorporate it into the student lunches.”

The Tower Gardens are located directly inside the entrance to the school. This way, students are reminded every day that it’s relatively easy to eat a little healthier and be a little more sustainable.

“Our idea was to use this as a tool to connect the kids with their health and their healthy habits, and promoting a healthy lifestyle,” added Babcock. “So, hoping that they’ll eat healthier while they’re in school, but also take that knowledge home.”

As time goes on, the school hopes it can continue incorporating more sustainable, health-conscious and student-inclusive projects like this into its daily routine.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer got her first coronavirus vaccine shot at Ford Field in Detroit, April 6,...
Whitmer gets COVID-19 vaccine alongside teen daughter
A house at 408 Vulcan St. in Iron Mountain caught fire in the early morning hours of April 6,...
2 treated for smoke inhalation after overnight Iron Mountain house fire
The former Younkers at the Westwood Mall, where Dunham's Sports will be moving in this summer
Dunham’s Sports coming to former Younkers store in Marquette Township
Fire
Fire destroys Champion auto repair shop

Latest News

PFAS testing at airports.
MPART enters second phase of PFAS investigation for U.P. airport
The sign outside Superior Extrusion
Superior Extrusion takes next step in expansion project
Vango's wins best menu item in the Marquette County Madness Tournament
Winner announced in Marquette County Madness Tournament for best menu item
Marquette Fire Department responds to garage fire sending one person to the hospital for...
Garage fire in Marquette sends one person to hospital for burns
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun administers Governor Whitmer's first dose.
Gov. Whitmer receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine