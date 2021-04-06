City council approves ‘Bessemer Blast 2021’

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Planning is underway for a major Independence Day celebration in the western Upper Peninsula that was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bessemer 4th of July Committee says it has decided to move forward with Bessemer Blast 2021. The committee says it received approval and support from the Bessemer City Council Monday night, which was necessary to proceed.

The committee is now looking for community volunteers and sponsors. More information is available in the Facebook post below.

We have some good, no, great news!! The Bessemer 4th of July Committee has decided to move forward with Bessemer Blast... Posted by Bessemer 4th of July on Monday, April 5, 2021

