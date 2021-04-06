Advertisement

Brewers trade Orlando Arcia to Braves

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers have traded infielder Orlando Arcia to the Atlanta Braves.

In return, the Crew receives pitchers Chad Sobotka and Patrick Weigel.

The Brewers say RHP Sobotka and RHP Weigel will join the alternate training site at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Arcia. 26. has been with the Brewers since 2016. He has a career .244 batting average, 42 home runs and 180 RBI. Arcia primarily played short stop for the Brewers. This spring, the team moved him to third base.

