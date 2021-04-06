Aaron Rodgers: I would love to play football and host Jeopardy!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and fiancée Shailene Woodley held an Instagram Q&A after the MVP’s first day as guest host of Jeopardy!

Rodgers, a previous Celebrity Jeopardy! champion, is hosting the game show through April 16. No. 12 is a self-proclaimed Jeopardy! super fan.

During the Instagram Q&A, someone asked Rodgers if he plans on quitting football to host Jeopardy!

“No, I’m not going to. I just won MVP, I still have a lot left in the tank. I’m still going to play and I’d love to host Jeopardy! at the same time. Jeopardy! films five shows a day, 46 days a year. That’s 230 episodes. I work for six months out of the year. So the other six months, I would have time to probably film 46 days, I think.”

Rodgers’ first show ended on a bit of an awkward note. A contestant’s Final Jeopardy response was “Who decided to kick that field goal.” That’s a reference to a decision made during the NFC Championship game to kick a 4th quarter field goal instead of going for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?”



Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.”



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

You saw today's Final Jeopardy! – now here's an exclusive behind-the-scenes chat with @AaronRodgers12' response. pic.twitter.com/AX91ldGtkM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 6, 2021

