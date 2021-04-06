A lull after morning showers then more rain
A front is moving across the area with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This clears by late morning. Then, a lull occurs for the rest of the day. However, the active pattern takes hold again tonight as a swath of rain moves in from the south to north through tomorrow morning. This occurs as a slow-moving area of low pressure develops in the central plains. It will bring a few rounds of scattered showers through the weekend.
Today: Morning showers and isolated storms
>Highs: Mainly 50s-60s
Wednesday: Widespread rain during the morning. Then, mostly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Mainly 50s to 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 50s
Friday: Cloudy and scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 50s
Saturday: Chance of light scattered showers
>Highs: Continued 50s
Sunday: Showers mainly east
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
