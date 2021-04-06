Advertisement

A lull after morning showers then more rain

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A front is moving across the area with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This clears by late morning. Then, a lull occurs for the rest of the day. However, the active pattern takes hold again tonight as a swath of rain moves in from the south to north through tomorrow morning. This occurs as a slow-moving area of low pressure develops in the central plains. It will bring a few rounds of scattered showers through the weekend.

Today: Morning showers and isolated storms

>Highs: Mainly 50s-60s

Wednesday: Widespread rain during the morning. Then, mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mainly 50s to 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Friday: Cloudy and scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 50s

Saturday: Chance of light scattered showers

>Highs: Continued 50s

Sunday: Showers mainly east

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

